ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Hot start with rainier end of week

Good evening all. Are you sleepy? For some reason I am today. Let's try to wake up with this week's forecast, as it is also the first week of school for many school districts in the area! It's time to get those kiddos ready, and a great way to start is to know what the weather will be like.

Through Wednesday, our temperatures will be above average in the upper 90s and low 100s. Rain changes will stay relatively low through Tuesday (around 20%) and will pick up Wednesday-Friday (up to 40%). That being said, it's going to be a week where you simply have to stay hydrated! And not only you, but your kids too. Stay cool, stay hydrated and stay safe!