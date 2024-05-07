Met Opera hosts 4 female conductors in landmark week. From its founding to 2016, there were only 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Only four women conducted the Metropolitan Opera in its first 133 years ending in 2016, but now four women have taken the baton in a one-week span. Oksana Lyniv, Speranza Scappucci, Marin Alsop and Xian Zhang led orchestras during a landmark week in April. Lyniv led Puccini’s “Turandot,” and Scappucci conducted Puccini’s “La Rondine.” Alsop was in the pit for the Met premiere of John Adams’ “El Niño,” and Zhang helmed Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly.” Sarah Caldwell became the first woman to conduct at the Met in 1976, and Susanna Mälkki became the fourth in 2016. There have now been 14 female conductors, including Keri-Lynn Wilson, wife of Met general manager Peter Gelb. The Met was founded in 1883.

