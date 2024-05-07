Estranged husband charged with arson in home explosion



By Rohan Mattu

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been charged with arson in connection with a home explosion in Essex last month, the Baltimore County Fire Department said Tuesday.

Police say Michael Greensfelder created the explosion — which led to a two-alarm fire — at a home he shared with his estranged wife and children.

The explosion happened on April 20 around 11 p.m. on Crafton Road. One man was hospitalized for non-life-threatening burn injuries.

The 52-year-old is charged with first-degree arson, malicious destruction of property, malicious burning, and animal cruelty.

The homeowner told WJZ last month that she and her children were not home at the time of the explosion. Investigators believe a family dog died in the fire.

“It went from a couple of flames to this massive thing of flames. I mean so fast. It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen,” neighbor Patricia Rodolff said last month.

