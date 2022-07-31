Allmendinger comes up just short in bid for Indy sweep

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — AJ Allmendinger’s thought he had a chance to pull off a rare sweep at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Instead, he wound up with a post-race trip to the track’s infield care center. On a warm, sunny afternoon, the 2021 race winner ran out of water with about 20 laps to go and finished the race with a non-functioning cooling suit. He threw up along pit row after finishing seventh, then was transported to the care center where he was treated. Allmendinger said he felt fine afterward, was walking under his own power and was dressed in street clothes.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.