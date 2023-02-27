El Paso police confirm man who pointed handgun at officer detained at Bassett Place

UPDATE: El Paso police say the teen they detained is a resident of northeast El Paso. They say the teen was initially pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt. Police say the motorcycle officer who pursued the teen after he drove off lost sight of the suspect. However, other officers helped find the teen on Spur 601 and Airport Road.

Police say they caught the suspect on the north side of Bassett Place as a handgun was recovered. A mugshot and name will be made available once the suspect is charged and booked.

UPDATE: El Paso police say a man was detained after he ran from an officer moments after the officer attempted to pull him over in a traffic stop.

Police say the man pointed a handgun at the officer and drove off. Police say as the man drove away, he got into a car crash near Geronimo Drive and Montana Avenue. Police say the chase turned into a foot pursuit. Police say according to preliminary information he ran towards Bassett Place with a gun.

The man is described as 18 years old. Police say there is no danger to the community. The man was taken into custody outside one of the main doors of Bassett on the northside facing Montana.

UPDATE: According to El Police, one person ran away from officers and was taken into custody by Bassett Center. Police say the person was involved in a crash along Geronimo and Montana. Police say the person did not enter Bassett Center. There were no injuries reported.

UPDATE: According to El Paso Fire dispatch, the call came in around 11:31 a.m. about a person who pointed a gun at a police motorcycle unit.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- City representative Alexandra Annello said in a tweet El Paso police detained a "subject with a weapon" Monday morning.

Video from the FitFam El Paso account shows a large police presence and someone being chased after.

Annello says the subject was detained a the Target entrance.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.