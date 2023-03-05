Tejas Cafe reopens less than two weeks after car crashes through side of restaurant

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Less than two weeks after a car barreled through the side of Tejas Cafe in northeast El Paso, the restaurant is once again serving its loyal customers.

​​​​​​​“I passed by this morning, and I saw that the wall was back, and I was like, ‘oooh, I’m gonna come back after I go to Albertsons, said Melissa Campos, a regular customer.

A large hole was left in the wall of Tejas Cafe after a man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into it last month, and debris was left scattered throughout the dining room. Nevertheless, a day after the incident, owner Jesus Becerra told ABC-7 he wanted to reopen as soon as possible. On Feb. 28 - just ten days after the crash - he made good on his promise.

"Thank you everybody for your help and your rapid response," said Becerra. "I’m very happy that the community helped us, and also the person that helped me repair everything, I’m very happy with everybody."

Customers tell ABC-7 the cafe is a staple in northeast El Paso, especially known for its menudo.