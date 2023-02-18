Skip to Content
Driver crashes car into restaurant in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The driver of a car crashed into a Northeast El Paso restaurant Saturday night.

The collision happened at the Tejas Café on 9757 Dyer St. shorty after 7 p.m.

Our ABC-7 crew on the scene was able to learn that no one was inside of the restaurant during the time of the incident.

ABC-7 also learned the driver of the vehicle didn't suffer injuries.

Officials have not said was led up the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

