Driver crashes car into restaurant in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The driver of a car crashed into a Northeast El Paso restaurant Saturday night.
The collision happened at the Tejas Café on 9757 Dyer St. shorty after 7 p.m.
Our ABC-7 crew on the scene was able to learn that no one was inside of the restaurant during the time of the incident.
ABC-7 also learned the driver of the vehicle didn't suffer injuries.
Officials have not said was led up the crash.
