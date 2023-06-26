EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New York Congressman George Santos is expected to visit El Paso on Monday.

According to an email from the House of Representatives, the Congressman is set to address the ongoing border crisis. It will take place at the Hyatt Place Hotel located at 6030 Gateway East, from 4:30 to 5:30 pm.

He will not discuss any personal and campaign-related questions. There will be 5-minute pull aside interviews in Spanish and English at first come first serve basis.

Just last month, Santos pleaded "not guilty" to a federal indictment and says he won’t resign.

Santos was criminally charged by federal investigators in May on 13 counts, including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

Santos, was released on $500,000 bond following his arraignment, about five hours after turning himself in.

Santos' father Gercino dos Santos and aunt Elma Preven signed on as suretors guaranteeing the unsecured bond after the congressman was charged by the Justice Department last month. Their identities were shielded from public view until Thursday, when their signatures on an order setting the conditions for his release were unredacted.