Skip to Content
News

Fire burns house in East El Paso

House fire in East El Paso
KVIA
House fire in East El Paso
By
Updated
today at 11:49 AM
Published 11:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A fire is burning in a residential area of East El Paso.

It started late Tuesday morning near the intersection of Springwood Drive and Wedgewood Drive.

Witnesses report seeing flames reaching high into the sky above the house that caught fire.

ABC-7 crews on the scene caught images of smoke rising from the house as emergency crews rushed to put out the blaze. Emergency crews evacuated two homes.

First responders report downed cable lines in the area and propane tanks near the fire. They have put the fire out and are now working to identify hot spots.

ABC-7 is working to learn additional details about the fire, including the cause. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content