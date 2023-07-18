Fire burns house in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A fire is burning in a residential area of East El Paso.

It started late Tuesday morning near the intersection of Springwood Drive and Wedgewood Drive.

Witnesses report seeing flames reaching high into the sky above the house that caught fire.

ABC-7 crews on the scene caught images of smoke rising from the house as emergency crews rushed to put out the blaze. Emergency crews evacuated two homes.

First responders report downed cable lines in the area and propane tanks near the fire. They have put the fire out and are now working to identify hot spots.

ABC-7 is working to learn additional details about the fire, including the cause. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.