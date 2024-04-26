Fire at small hotel in southern Brazil kills at least 10 people

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Authorities in the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre say a fire at a small hotel has killed at least 10 people and injured 11. The fire brigade of the Rio Grande do Sul state says the fire broke out in the early hours in the three-story building, which provided affordable housing for single people but which lacked proper licensing and lacked an emergency fire plan. Nine of the 11 people rescued were hospitalized, five of them in critical condition Porto Alegre Mayor Sebastião Melo said in his social media accounts that he was following investigations closely.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.