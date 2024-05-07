Police search Brussels office of prominent far-right German lawmaker over China spying allegations
By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top prosecutor’s office says that authorities are searching the European Parliament office of a prominent German far-right lawmaker in Brussels. The search was underway on Tuesday. Maximilian Krah, the Alternative for Germany party’s top candidate in the upcoming European Parliament elections, has been under scrutiny after an assistant of his was arrested last month on suspicion of spying for China. Jian Guo — a German national who had worked for Krah since his election to the European Union legislature in 2019 — has been accused of of working for a Chinese intelligence service and of repeatedly passing on information on negotiations and decisions in the European Parliament in January.