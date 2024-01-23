Skip to Content
On the Border

Borderland migrant advocates react to Supreme Court’s ruling on Texas razor wire

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court granted the Biden Administration their request for U.S. Border Patrol to remove and cut the razor wire placed by Texas along the border.

ABC-7 spoke with migrant advocates in Juarez at La Casa del Migrante, who said they are in favor of the decision and respect all decisions taken to save more human lives on our border.

José Francisco Bueno is the shelter's director. He said some migrants at his shelter have told him about the dangers they have experienced trying to pass through this razor wire before turning themselves over to U.S. authorities.

The Border Network for Human Rights also sent a statement.

"We welcome the justices’ order to remove the dangerous razor wire Gov. Abbott has unconstitutionally deployed under Operation Lone Star. This decision does not only reassure our longstanding argument that immigration enforcement belongs solely to the federal government but is also a key step to prevent more unnecessary injuries, deaths, and civil rights violations towards asylum seekers."

Fernando Garcia, BNHR Executive Director
