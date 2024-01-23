Borderland migrant advocates react to Supreme Court’s ruling on Texas razor wire

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court granted the Biden Administration their request for U.S. Border Patrol to remove and cut the razor wire placed by Texas along the border.

ABC-7 spoke with migrant advocates in Juarez at La Casa del Migrante, who said they are in favor of the decision and respect all decisions taken to save more human lives on our border.

José Francisco Bueno is the shelter's director. He said some migrants at his shelter have told him about the dangers they have experienced trying to pass through this razor wire before turning themselves over to U.S. authorities.

The Border Network for Human Rights also sent a statement.