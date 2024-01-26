City of Juárez to make improvements on dozens of parks across town

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Juárez Public Works Department is set to improve some iconic, historic parks soon.

In a news conference, Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar said parks such as the historic Parque Borunda and Parque de las Tortugas, among others, will be refurbished.

The department's director, Daniel González, said the city will invest 100 million Mexican pesos, as well as pull funding from another source called Presupuesto Participativo.

Between 17 and 20 parks are on the list to be improved this year.

El Diario de Juárez reports that improvements to these parks will include the construction of sidewalks, sports courts, lighting, children's games, and calisthenics exercisers.

ABC-7 reached out to the City of Juárez to learn more about these park improvements.