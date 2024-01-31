National Chamber of Commerce in Juarez talks about possible border shutdown

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexico's National Chamber of Commerce in Juárez held a news conference Wednesday to talk about recent migrant surges and what could happen if the Biden administration shuts down commercial crossings along the border.

Vice President of Legal Advice, Professor Iván Pérez, said the possible partial border shutdown is concerning because of all the people that live and work on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Also, the social impact this eventuality could have on Borderland crossers could be extensive.

In 2023, millions of dollars were stuck and lost due to the multiple suspensions of commercial truck crossing and railroad operations.

According to Pérez, around 3,800 cargo and over 24,700 truck drivers cross the border every day in our sector.

The chamber has plans to work with the U.S. federal government and continue with the binational trade both countries have.

Pérez said the President of the Chambers will send a formal letter to Mexico's Secretaries of Government, Economy, and Foreign Affairs.

This action will be to work with the U.S. federal government in case of another surge in our sector in the next months.

"In Ciudad Juárez, more than 50 percent of what border residents consume is of foreign origin.

I can tell you that in the last crisis, we were at the point of collapsing the shortage of supplies," Pérez added.