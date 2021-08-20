Fabens ISD welcomes nearly 2,000 students for fall semester

Education

FABENS, Texas -- It's one of the smallest districts in the county, but the Fabens Independent School District has big plans for its students.

FISD welcomed back nearly 2,000 students this semester.

District officials said they love having their students back in the classroom.

“We know that the benefits of the classroom instruction is so profound. We have taken every measure to ensure that they are safe," said Superintendent Veronica Vijil."

New this year, high school students will get the chance to earn more certifications before graduation through an emergency medical technician class and pathway for teachers class.

Broadband access is also being expanded thanks to funding secured by Congresswoman Veronica Escobar.

$2.8 million dollars have been included to the Cotton Valley Connect Project by Digital El Paso, benefiting students in Fabens and Tornillo ISDs.

All students also received Chromebook laptops. Every classroom will also be getting a Promethean board -- a 75 in touchscreen TV that teachers can use to project their lesson plans.

“They'll be able to do many things including engaging the students, as well as recording lessons for those students who may be absent," Vijil said. "They'll be able to record lessons so that parents can follow along and that they can help their children. So it's having 24/7 resources available to our teachers and to our parents, to our students.”

The district also provided all students with school supplies at no cost.

Class schedules have been modified to give teachers more time to address any challenges their students are facing.

Air purifiers will be installed at all campuses. Vaccine clinics will also be held throughout the year.

"We have been doing this all year even as our some of our students returned last year. We had smaller classes, we have dividers, we are constantly cleaning. We are very organized in in all of our measures," Vijil said.

