Officials, residents concerned after large Canutillo fire kills one, burns multiple homes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Concerns have been raised by both officials and residents, after a large fire killed one person and destroyed multiple homes in Canutillo Sunday.

The fire happened sometime Sunday evening along Canutillo Avenue and Sixth Street. It is not yet clear at what time the fire began.

ABC-7 crews arrived on scene around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, before most units from assisting agencies arrived. Our crews witnessed one of the homes collapse within minutes.

A spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department said their crews were called out to assist around 6 p.m. The Dona Ana Fire Department also assisted, but the West Valley Fire Department led the response.

EPFD officials told ABC-7 their crews experienced some difficulty getting to the homes affected by the fire, because pedestrians and vehicles were blocking much of the surrounding area.

ABC-7 is working to find out how long it took for first responders to arrive on scene and control the fire. We will update you on air, online, and on the KVIA News App as soon as we learn more information.