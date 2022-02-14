Grossman: City has not reached out for settlement talks 3 months after council vote; buildings need to be secured

EL PASO, Texas – It has been three months since El Paso's city council voted unanimously to explore options to settle the lawsuit filed by architectural historian Max Grossman and Grossman says -- he hasn't heard from the City.

In a letter sent today to city attorney Karla Nieman, Grossman's attorney reminds her of the council vote and the City's apparent inaction.



"Even more disturbing," the letter by attorney Carlos Eduardo Cardenas reads, is that "city council has taken no action to protect the buildings in Duranguito from damage caused by the elements or from potential damage from vagrants."

Council has several times discussed at length what to do with the properties since the November 9 vote, exploring things like reinforced fencing and how to cover the large holes in the buildings without threatening their structural integrity, but discussions have not resulted in a final plan to address the issue.

"If the City continues to drag its feet and not engage in this process, we will have no alternative but to initiate further legal proceedings to protect the buildings" while the City waits for the Texas Supreme Court to decide whether to hear its appeal, warned Grossman's attorney.

A spokeswoman for the City disputed Grossman's assertion that it had not contacted him in the last three months. City staff hadn't had a chance to review the letter due to Monday's council meeting, and they need to do that to provide comment, she told ABC-7.