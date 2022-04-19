El Paso travelers react to federal mask mandate being struck down

EL PASO, Texas -- Most of the travelers at the El Paso International Airport were still wearing their masks Tuesday morning after a federal judge struck down the Biden Administration's mask mandate.

The decision allows travelers to no longer wear their mask while on airplanes, buses, or trains.

Some travelers ABC-7 spoke to had mixed reactions about the ruling.

"I'm very excited about it ending," said Claudia Sanchez. "I think that things are moving forward and I'm just excited to travel without wearing a mask."

Another traveler, Judy Herman, is visiting from Canada and disagrees with the mandate ending. However, she said it's peoples individual choice.

"I work in long term care, I just feel safer. We're still required to wear out masks and shields. It's just at a way a life right now," Herman said.

The ruling however states that it's up to local organizations and individual transit groups to decide if they want to keep enforcing masks.

The City of El Paso has not made an official statement on the ruling.