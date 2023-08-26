Tailgating is a tradition for NMSU football fans

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- While hundreds of NMSU fans packed Aggie Memorial Stadium Saturday night, there were thousands celebrating the start of football season outside before the game. For many, the tailgate is a tradition.

"We are three generations in my family. Myself, my two daughters, my son in law and my grandson," said former Aggie Mary Salazar. "Every year we come out here."

Salazar is part of a group of former and current Aggies that celebrate the football team's kickoff game each year. And each year, it is organized by the same man.

"I used to be a cheerleader at NMSU way back in the day, and we started organizing this right after that because I was never able to participate in this," said Jose Armandariz. "You know what's amazing? Is the camaraderie. Getting everybody together, getting a bunch of friends... just a lot of people getting together and just having a good time. That's the best part of it."

It seemed that everyone showed out to Saturday's tailgate, and that included this year's Miss New Mexico.

"You're here coming together with your friends and family, and it's something that you get to be united with. And then, of course, I'm an Aggie. I'm an alumnus, so I love the game. I love to support my team as well," said Bianca Wright.

