Ohio State looks to snap long Elite 8 drought against Texas

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — It’s been nearly 30 years since Ohio State last advanced past the Sweet 16 in the women’s NCAA Tournament. The sixth-seeded Buckeyes will get a chance to end that drought when they face No. 2 seed Texas in the Spokane Regional on Friday. The Buckeyes have lost the last five times they’ve reached the round of 16. The last time Ohio State advanced beyond the Sweet 16 was 1993 when the Buckeyes reached the national title game. The other matchup features No. 1 seed Stanford against No. 4 seed Maryland. The two teams haven’t played each other in the NCAA tourney since 2008 when Stanford beat Maryland.