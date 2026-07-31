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NMSU fires football assistant head coach & GM, David Cobb

nmsu david cobb web pic
Photo Courtesy: NMSU Athletics
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Published 4:09 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico State has parted ways with football assistant head coach and general manager, David Cobb.

Cobb also served as the team's running backs coach.

In a statement to ABC-7, an NMSU spokesman said Cobb had been placed on administrative leave before the start of fall camp.

The entire statement is as follows:

Before the start of football camp, David Cobb was placed on administrative leave. Following the university’s review process, Coach Cobb was separated from the program and the university.

Our athletics department remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, compliance, and professionalism. Out of respect for the process and university policy, we will have no further comment regarding this matter.

NMSU is not sharing any other details in regards to Cobb's dismissal.

Cobb has been with the NMSU football program since 2023.

An announcement on Cobb's replacement will be made in the coming days.

NMSU is in the middle of fall camp that just began on Wednesday.

The Aggies will kickoff their 2026 football season August 29 at Florida State.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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