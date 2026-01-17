Coming back home! Burges grad Tavorus Jones commits to UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - One of the best high school football players to call El Paso home is returning to the Sun City.

Burges grad Tavorus Jones confirmed on X Saturday that he's committed to the UTEP Miners.

Jones was one of the best high school running backs in El Paso during his time playing at Burges High School.

During his senior season playing for the Mustangs, Jones rushed for a total of 1,673 yards.

He scored a total of 59 touchdowns during his high school career.

In 2021, Jones signed with the Missouri Tigers out of the SEC.

He spent three seasons at Missouri (did not play in 2023) before he entered the transfer portal following the 2025 season.

This past season Jones only had 7 carries for 31 yards and one touchdown.