Organ Mountain football head coach Kenny Sanchez resigns

Courtesy: Organ Mountain High School
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Organ Mountain Knights will have a new head coach next football season.

A source confirmed to ABC-7, Kenny Sanchez has resigned from the position following three seasons as head football coach at Organ Mountain High School.

During his time with the Knights, Sanchez held an overall record of 6-24 and 3-14 in district play.

Sanchez will remain at Organ Mountain as a teacher.

The school is in the process of searching for the team's next head coach.

