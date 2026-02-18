Bel Air tabs Ariel Famaligi as next head football coach & athletic coordinator

EL PASO, Texas - Bel Air High School named its next head football coach and athletic coordinator Wednesday afternoon.

Ariel Famaligi joins the Highlanders after serving as offensive coordinator at Franklin High School.

Famaligi does have experience as a head football coach.

From 2016 to 2022, Famaligi was the head football coach at Montwood High School.

He stepped down as Montwood's head coach following the 2022 season due to personal reasons.

Famaligi graduated from UTEP in 2005 and was a member of the UTEP football team.

He takes over for Gary Recoder who resigned as Bel Air's head football coach in January after two seasons with the Highlanders.