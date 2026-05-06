Community Champions: Andress football player Jordan Medina takes field at Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

EL PASO, Texas - Jordan Medina is one of the best athletes in the Sun City.

The Andress High School senior capped off the football season by being selected to play in a all-star game alongside some of the best football players in the country.

"I started sending out my film and I started posting a lot on Twitter," Medina said. "One of the recruiters of the game actually saw my film and reached out and asked if I wanted to play in the game and I told him I was really excited, and I would love to play in that game."

Medina is an offensive tackle, and in December he got the opportunity to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.

The game was played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Select high school football players from all across the country took part in the game.

"It was fun to see how I was able to compete with the talent that is out there, and show the coaches that I was really good," Medina said.

Medina got the start in the game, and the experience got him more exposure.

"One of my goals is to be able to make it to the NFL one day," Medina said. "Just being able to play in that stadium it made my motivation kind of spark, and that made me really want to make it."

Medina recently signed to play college football at Western New Mexico.

His goal is to start for the Mustangs, and hopefully down the line get an opportunity at a division one program.

"Everybody's journey is different, so everyone is going to have their ups and their downs," Medina said. "But as long as you keep pushing you're able to get anywhere you want."

For all his accomplishments, Medina is this week's Community Champion.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.