Skip to Content
Community Champions

Community Champions: Andress Eagles compete at 7-on-7 flag football state tournament

By
New
Published 11:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The high school football season is still a few months away, but some teams from the Borderland are already taking the field this summer.

Andress High School is competing at the 7-on-7 flag football state tournament in College Station, Texas. 

The Eagles are making history in the process.

Andress is the first Class 4A school in Texas to qualify for the state tournament since 2007.

The Eagles went a perfect 4-0 to qualify defeating bigger schools along the way.

For all their accomplishments, the Andress flag football team is this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation. 

Article Topic Follows: Community Champions

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.