New York Mets infielder Robinson Canó suspended for entire 2021 MLB season

Major League Baseball (MLB) announced Wednesday that New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó will be suspended without pay for the entire 2021 season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Canó is set to forfeit his $24 million salary, according to MLB.com.

“We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson’s suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” Mets president Sandy Alderson said. “The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans, and the sport. The Mets fully support MLB’s efforts toward eliminating performance enhancing substances from the game.”

MLB said Canó tested positive for the drug stanozolol.

He was previously suspended by the league for using performance-enhancing drugs in May of 2018. Canó was banned 80 games as a member of the Seattle Mariners.

A second positive test equates to an automatic 162-game suspension, per an agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association.

Canó, 38, is an eight-time All-Star with a .303 career batting average. He hit .316 in 2020 with 10 home runs.