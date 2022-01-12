Boston makes final push to clear out homeless encampment

BOSTON (AP) — Workers have started removing the last tents from a homeless encampment at a Boston intersection known as Mass and Cass. The work started Wednesday on the deadline set by new Mayor Michelle Wu. She had pledged to get housing and support for people living in tents in the area near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. A city official says more than 100 people have already been relocated to housing. The city has approached the encampment as a humanitarian and public health crisis. Many of its residents were drawn by methadone clinics and other services in the area and are considered vulnerable.