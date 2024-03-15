A race to buy TikTok as social media giant’s future in America hangs in the balance

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With the clock ticking on a possible tik tok ban. big name u-s investors are now lining up for a shot at the big prize. Potential buyers are now coming forward. Steve Mnuchin says "It's a great business." They may not look like typical influencers but several executives like former treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin says "I'm going to put together a group to buy TikTok". Shark tank's Kevin O'leary also says "I'll guarantee it's safe for parents, users, large and small businesses alike!"

Former Activision video game CEO Bobby Kotick who according to the wall street journal has also expressed interest. They are all lining up to potentially buy and influence TikTok, which boasts 170 million users in the U.S.1 in 4 of them under the age of 20. Even though the app isn't technically for sale, it comes after a bipartisan bill passed the house.

If signed into law it would force TikTok chinese parent company Bytedance, to sell Tik Tok or face a ban in the U.S. Despite TikTok's efforts to mobilize users against the measure, lawmakers are concerned over China's access to American user data. Shouzi Chew, TikTok CEO says "It's going to impact 170 million Americans who use our app, its going to impact 7 million small businesses, and I hope their voices are heard." The bill now heads to the senate and President Biden, who recently joined tik tok has said he will sign if it reaches his desk.