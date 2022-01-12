How new Robin Hood CEO Buery plans to fight NYC poverty

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

Richard R. Buery, Jr., is starting his first full year as CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, but he is no stranger to New York City’s largest poverty-fighting organization. He first encountered the nonprofit 20 years ago, when Groundwork Inc., the group providing support to children in public housing developments in Brooklyn that he co-founded, received its first Robin Hood grant. And he is eager to bring all he has learned in that time to lead the group that helps more than 500,000 New Yorkers each year. Buery replaced the popular Wes Moore — combat veteran, author, Rhodes scholar and now a candidate for Maryland governor — as Robin Hood CEO in September.