GOP effort to inspect Pennsylvania voting machines advances

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The inspection of voting machines in a heavily Republican county in Pennsylvania appears ready to go forward in a GOP effort inspired by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about fraud in the 2020 election. A judge on Friday morning rejected attempts by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to block the inspection without certain agreements in place on protocol. A lawyer for Fulton County says Senate Republicans want to determine whether the equipment used there was the same equipment certified by Pennsylvania for use in the 2020 election. The county is cooperating.