UTEP men’s basketball to compete in 2026 Cancun Challenge

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP men’s basketball team has been invited to compete in the prestigious 2026 Cancun Challenge from Nov. 24-25 while also hosting a game at the Don Haskins Center on Dec. 5.

The Miners will lock up with the College of Charleston (Nov. 24) in their first contest of the event while squaring off against either Eastern Michigan or former Conference USA rival Kennesaw State (Nov. 25) to wrap up their stay south of the border.

UTEP concludes the MTE by welcoming North Dakota (Dec. 5) to the Sun City.

"The opportunity to play in the Cancun Challenge is a great honor for UTEP basketball and we look forward to being tested against three quality opponents,” UTEP head coach Joe Golding said. “Many great teams have played in this MTE in the past, and we're excited to add UTEP's name to the list. It's another great chance to play on a big college basketball stage early in the season with a brand-new team."

The challenge marks the first time the Orange and Blue will compete outside of the United States for a regular-season affair since they challenged three power conference programs in as many days as part of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, during the 2013-14 campaign.

Powered by Triple Crown Sports, the 2026 event is the 19th edition for the men’s side.

Players and fans will once again be just steps from their rooms to the converted ballroom that hosts the competition at the all-inclusive Hard Rock Riviera Maya.

This year’s field is shaping up to be worth the trip.