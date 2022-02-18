Former UTEP star Tim Hardaway among finalists for Basketball Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Former UTEP star Tim Hardaway was among the finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hardaway is one of 11 finalists that also includes former San Antonio Spurs star Manu GInobili, along with former All-Star players Michael Cooper and Marques Johnson will also be voted on for possible induction along with NBA coach George Karl and WNBA stars Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins also is up for induction along with Old Dominion and WNBA coach Marianne Staley, longtime NBA referee Hugh Evans and Texas high school coach Leta Andrews.

The finalists will be voted on by a panel to determine this year's class of inductees.

Hardaway played at UTEP from 1985-89 and played on NCAA Tournament teams in 1988 and 1989. He also won the Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award in 1989, which goes to the best college player under six feet tall.

The Hall of Fame also announced New York Knicks Hall of Famer Walt Frazier, writer Mechelle Voepel and NBC executive Dick Ebersol are the 2022 Curt Gowdy Media Award recipients.

The Hall of Fame's class of 2022 will be announced at the men's Final Four on April 2 in New Orleans. The enshrinement is scheduled for Sept. 10 in Springfield, Massachusetts.