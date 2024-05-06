Family of man who died in large Canutillo fire stricken by multiple tragedies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The man who died in a large fire in Canutillo Sunday was identified by his family as 70-year-old Manuel Hidalgo. The family said they tried to save him, but they could not get past the flames.

"It sucks to feel helpless because... he's so close yet so far, and we weren't able to help him," said Hidalgo's niece, Anahi Hidalgo, through tears.

Anahi told ABC-7 Manuel was not the only person inside his home when the fire started there. She said his wife and 12-year-old granddaughter were able to escape through a back window, into a neighbor's yard. But Manuel was trapped.

"He was in a wheelchair. Just having hard time. He might have been able to get away, but not with a wheelchair," said Manuel's brother, Eduardo Hidalgo.

Eduardo, who lives next door to Manuel, also lost his home, and all his belongings in the flames. He told ABC-7 he had lived there for over 50 years. It is where he and his wife built their life together, and where they raised their two daughters.

Eduardo said it only took 15 minutes for the fire to destroy his home, and reach the home on the opposite side. That house was also badly damaged, and a total of four homes were deemed unlivable.

"I don't have very many words. I just don't understand it," said Eduardo. "I lost everything. I lost my brother."

This isn't the only loss the Hidalgo family has felt in the last three months.

"My mom just recently passed away, and everything that was hers, all the memories, pictures, anything that was hers was in the home," said Anahi.

One of the only things to survive the fire, though, was a collection of family photos. Anahi said it was the first thing she ran to check on when they were allowed inside of what is left of her father's home.

"It's because they were in a suitcase, and the suitcase didn't catch on fire because it was, like, hidden under everything," said Anahi.

And while the family said they are grateful for that small miracle, they are mostly left with only memories.

The Hidalgo family has not yet set up a way to donate to them. However, the family of another woman affected by the fire has set up a GoFundMe. If you would like to donate to help her rebuild her home, click here.

Anahi, meanwhile, is asking for the community's help. She said any donations would be greatly appreciated. ABC-7 will update you once there is a direct way to donate to the Hidalgo family.