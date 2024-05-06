Bel Air High School host first-ever THSGCA State Championships

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bel Air and Ysleta ISD hosted the Texas High School Gymnastic Coaches Association State Championships.

With this being their first time hosting the state meet, Bel Air's girls head gymnastics coach Kristen Schumacher is proud of turnout.

"I'm proud to have gymnastics here in El Paso," Schumacher said. "Everyone has been very positive about coming to El Paso and how wonderful it's been. YISD we hit out out of the ball park."

Last season Eastwood girls finished in seventh place with Bel Air right behind in eighth. In the beginning of day two, Bel-Air stood in fourth place overall and Eastwood in eighth.

Early in day two action, Eastwood's Karina Granado led in vault and second all-around. Bel-Air's Abigail Gonzalez was tied for third in floor exercise with her teammate Andrea Gollarzo trailing behind in fifth.

After a long day of competition, the girls San Angelo Bobcats were crowned as the 2024 State Champions.

On the boys side, Rockwall High School snagged the State Title.