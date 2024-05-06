UTEP Soccer Adds Three to 2024 Class

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP soccer team has added three more players to its 2024 signing class, Head Coach Gibbs Keeton announced Wednesday.

A brief profile on each signee and a quote from Keeton follow below.

Ana “Anita” Quintero

Forward

Panama City FC

Panama City Panamá

Has five caps with the Panamá senior national team … started at forward and was credited with an assist while playing 75 quality minutes in Panama’s 3-0 win over Guatemala (9/20/23) … started up top and played the entire opening frame in a 2-1 triumph against Jamaica (10/25/23) … subbed in and logged 45 minutes of action in a narrow 3-2 setback vs Guatemala (9/23/23) … garnered 31 minutes in a 1-1 draw vs Jamaica (111/23/23) … recorded two tackles and won three ground duels … made five appearances for the U20 Panama Squad

Sarina Villa Cuellar

Center Back

Sting Soccer Club

Allen, Texas

Has three caps with the El Salvador senior national team … appeared in wins over Nicaragua, Martinique, and Honduras … also has played for the U17 El Salvador team … scored two goals in a 10-0 rout of St. Kitts and Nevis U17 … when not playing for El Salvador, she plays for Sting Black, a premier ECNL club in Dallas for head coach Adam Flynn.

Anessa Barrera

Defensive/ Attacking Mid

West Texas Rush

El Paso, Texas

Plays for West Texas Rush at the club level … plays at Andress High School in El Paso for head coach Angie Mendiola… four-year varsity player … scored 45 goals and tallied 61 assists in 90 high school games played … notched 24 goals and 22 assists in just 25 games as a senior … helped Andress to a 16-7-2 overall record (7-3 in district play) to earn a second-place finish in the league … her 22 assists rank 70th nationally …

“Our 2024 class continues to grow with high level players! This group includes local players, student athletes from Dallas, and internationals. These three are a great combination of future Miners, they represent major markets and dynamic recruiting which we hope will lead us to be successful.”– Head Coach Gibbs Keeton

Help support UTEP student-athletes by making a gift to the Miner Athletic Club.

Visit givingto.utep.edu/mac today!



For complete coverage of UTEP women's soccer, be sure to follow the Miners on social media at @UTEPSoccer (Twitter), @utepminerssoccer (Instagram) and on Facebook or visit the official home of UTEP Athletics at UTEPMiners.com.