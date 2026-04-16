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Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett visits UTEP to speak at coaches clinic

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Published 10:56 PM

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP's spring football game is this Saturday, and the Miners are getting a special visit from a former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

UTEP invited Jason Garrett for a coaches clinic on Thursday.

Several high school football coaches were on hand to hear from Garrett who coached the Dallas Cowboys for nine seasons from 2010 to 2019.

Garrett was also a backup quarterback for the Cowboys in the 90s.

Garrett will meet with the UTEP football team Friday.

Article Topic Follows: UTEP

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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