UTEP’s Kpomassy, Martin, Munoz, Yeager to compete at 2026 USATF U20 Outdoor Championships in Eugene, June 18-19

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP track and field freshmen Michael Kpomassy, Cydni Martin, Elias Munoz, and Jacob Yeager will see action at the 2026 USA Track & Field U20 Outdoor Championships at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on Thursday and Friday.

Kpomassy will compete in the men’s shot put on Friday (4 p.m. PT/5 MT).

He’ll be in flight one in the sixth spot.

Martin will sprint in the women’s 100-meter dash prelims on Thursday afternoon (12:46 p.m. PT/1:46 MT), heat one, lane nine, and the 100-meter hurdles prelims on Friday evening (4:18 p.m. PT/5:18 MT) in heat one, lane nine.

The women’s 100 finals are slated for Thursday at 2 p.m. PT/3 MT, while 100H finals are Friday at 5:13 p.m. PT/6:13 MT.

Munoz will see action in the men’s 100 prelims on Thursday (12:54 p.m. PT/1:54 MT) in heat one, lane five. The El Paso native will also race in the men’s 200-meter dash prelims on Friday (4:10 p.m. PT/5:10 MT) in heat one, lane nine.

The men’s 100 finals are later Thursday (2:05 p.m. PT/3:05 MT), while the 200 finals are Friday (5:05 p.m. PT/6:05 MT).

Yeager is competing in the men’s 800-meter prelims on Thursday (1:10 p.m. PT/2:10 MT), heat three, lane two. The men’s 800 final is scheduled for Friday (4:55 p.m. PT/5:55 MT).

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for our program and a great opportunity for these student-athletes to compete against the nation’s best U20 competitors,” UTEP head coach Francesca Green said. “Having four athletes qualify reflects the progress our program has made and the bright future ahead for UTEP Track & Field.”

LIVE RESULTS LINK: https://live.athletictiming.net/meets/74712/events

STREAMED ON USATF.TV: https://usatf.tv/home

SCHEDULE

Thursday, June 18

Martin, 100m prelims – 12:46 p.m. PT/1:46 MT

Munoz, 100m prelims – 12:54 p.m. PT/1:54 MT

Yeager, 800m prelims – 1:10 p.m. PT/2:10 MT

Friday, June 19

Kpomassy, shot put – 4 p.m. PT/5 MT

Munoz, 200m prelims – 4:10 p.m. PT/5:10 MT

Martin, 100H prelims – 4:18 p.m. PT/5:18 MT