UTEP softball welcomes Jason Miller as assistant coach

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP softball head coach TJ Hubbard announced the addition of Jason Miller to the coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Miller arrives in El Paso with more than 15 years of collegiate coaching experience across the NCAA Division II and NJCAA ranks, bringing an extensive background in recruiting, player development and program leadership.

"I can't express how honored I am to join the UTEP family and El Paso community," Miller said. "I am grateful to Coach Hubbard and the UTEP administration for giving me this opportunity. I have been fortunate to know TJ for many years, and his mission to prepare players for softball and life is something I get more excited about every day. Go Miners!"

"I've known Jason almost 15 years, and throughout that time I've seen firsthand the integrity, passion, and commitment he brings to coaching and developing student-athletes," Hubbard said. "He's an outstanding teacher of the game, a tireless recruiter, and someone who builds genuine relationships with his players. His experience, character, and competitive spirit make him a tremendous addition to our program, and I know he'll have an immediate impact on our student-athletes and our pursuit of success."

Most recently, Miller served as the interim head coach at UT Tyler, where he guided the Patriots to a 42-12 overall record and a 33-7 mark in Lone Star Conference play during the 2026 season. Under his leadership, UT Tyler earned an NCAA Division II Regional berth, finished as the Lone Star Conference regular-season runner-up and posted a 3.72 team GPA during the 2025-26 academic year. He also retained the program's entire incoming recruiting class during a mid-year leadership transition.

Prior to taking over as interim head coach, Miller spent the 2025 season as an assistant coach at UT Tyler. His responsibilities included practice planning, scouting reports, player development, and recruiting while serving as the liaison to the strength and conditioning staff. He worked primarily with the Patriots' hitters and outfielders.

Before joining UT Tyler, Miller spent the 2024-25 season as an assistant coach at Oklahoma Baptist University, where he served as the pitching coach, hitting coach and recruiting coordinator. He helped lead the Bison to a conference runner-up finish while developing two All-Americans.

Miller enjoyed a highly successful nine-year stint as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Grayson College from 2015-24. During his tenure, he directed the majority of the program's recruiting efforts while helping develop nine All-Americans. He was named the 2023 NFCA National Assistant Coach of the Year after helping lead the Vikings to multiple national tournament appearances along with numerous conference and regional championships. Miller also played a key role in Grayson College earning the first No. 1 national ranking in program history.

He also served as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Western Oklahoma State College during two separate stints (2010-13 and 2014-15). In addition to directing recruiting efforts, Miller served as the institution's retention specialist during his second stint and as a resident director during his first.

Between those two stops, Miller spent the 2013-14 season as the head coach at Ranger College, leading the program to a Region V Regional appearance.

Miller began his coaching career at Bethany High School, where he served as an assistant baseball and softball coach from 2007-10.

He worked as the catching coach for both programs while assisting with hitter development and pitcher instruction.

A native of Oklahoma, Miller earned a Master of Education in Secondary Education from East Central University in 2014 after completing his Bachelor of Science in General Studies at the University of Central Oklahoma in 2009.