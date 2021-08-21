McKenzie stops Angels, whiffs Ohtani three times in 5-1 win

ap-national-sports

By STEVE HERRICK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Triston McKenzie struck out Shohei Ohtani three times while pitching two-hit ball into the eighth inning, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani leads the majors with 40 home runs, but struck out swinging in the first, third and sixth. The matchup had the crowd of 31,406 at Progressive Field buzzing and the ovation for McKenzie grew louder with each at-bat between the two. McKenzie struck out eight and was pulled after walking José Iglesias to begin the eighth — the only free pass he allowed.