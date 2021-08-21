Power extends pole-winning run to 13th consecutive seasons

ap-national-sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Will Power pulled within four of Marco Andretti’s poles record Saturday when he earned the top spot at Worldwide Technology Raceway, the 63rd pole of his career. It was the first of the season for the Australian, who a week ago earned his first victory of the year, and it extended his streak of winning at least one pole a season to 13 consecutive years — an IndyCar record. It pushed Power past Bobby Unser and Helio Castroneves. Power had a slight glitch in a gearshift change yet still beat Colton Herta for the pole by less than 0.1 mph. Power’s teammates at Team Penske Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud qualified third and fourth.