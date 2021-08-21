Rays beat White Sox 8-4; McHugh earns first save

ap-national-sports

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe, Manuel Margot and Joey Wendle each had two hits and two RBIs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4. Wander Franco also had two hits and scored twice as Tampa Bay won for the fifth time in six games. Luis Patiño pitched six innings of two-run ball, and Collin McHugh got five outs for his first career save. The AL East-leading Rays finished with 11 hits while scoring at least eight runs for the 11th time in 15 games.