Sputtering Rahm, superb Smith share lead at Northern Trust

ap-national-sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for the lead at The Northern Trust. They got there in very different ways. Smith came within a 12-foot putt of shooting 59. He had to settle for the course record of 60 at Liberty National. Rahm was still in control until hitting into the water on two of the easiest holes and dropping three shots. He still rallied with a few birdies for a 67 to regain a share of the lead. And now they wait. Because of Hurricane Henri, the final round has been postponed until Monday.