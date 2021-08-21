Titans defense shuts down Brady-less Buccaneers 34-3

ap-national-sports

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Briean Boddy-Calhoun returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown and the Tennessee Titans beat the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who played without Tom Brady and several starters, 34-3. Tampa Bay’s Tanner Hudson had a 26-yard catch on a pass from Kyle Trask, but fumbled when he was hit by Bradley McDougald. Boddy-Calhoun scooped up the loose ball and went the distance to put the Titans up 20-3 in the third quarter. Matt Barkley connected with Mason Kinsey on a 20-yard touchdown to make it 34-3 early in the fourth. Tampa Bay’s lineup was mostly devoid of regulars, while the Titans had a number that started. Brady and his Tennessee counterpart Ryan Tannehill didn’t play.