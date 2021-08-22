Kane returns for Tottenham in 1-0 win at Wolves in EPL

ap-national-sports

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Harry Kane has made his first appearance of the season for Tottenham in its 1-0 win at Wolverhampton, which was secured by Dele Alli’s ninth-minute penalty. Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City. He entered as a substitute in the 71st minute to applause by Spurs’ travelling contingent at Molineux and nearly added a second goal when his close-range shot was saved. The England captain returned late for preseason training and was not deemed fit enough to play in either of Tottenham’s two previous games. Alli earned Tottenham a second straight victory to open the season.