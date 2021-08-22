Keenum throws TD, Browns beat Giants in matchup of reserves

ap-national-sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum showed why Cleveland invested in him to back up Baker Mayfield, throwing a touchdown pass and leading the Browns to a 17-13 win over the New York Giants in an exhibition game. Keenum tossed a 7-yard TD pass to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge in the first quarter. He finished 9 of 12 for 74 yards while playing most of the first half. The Browns rested Mayfield, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett and most of their starters for the second straight week. So did the Giants, who got a 1-yard TD plunge from Devontae Booker in the first half when both teams played most of their second- and third-stringers.