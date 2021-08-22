Kolten Wong powers Brewers to 7-3 win over Nationals

ap-national-sports

By JOE TOTORAITIS

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kolten Wong homered and drove in three runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals. Lorenzo Cain also connected as Milwaukee took the rubber game of the weekend series. The NL Central leaders have won 10 of 13 overall. Hunter Strickland got two outs for the win, and Josh Hader recorded the last out for his 26th save. Wong drove Sean Nolin’s second pitch deep to right for his 10th homer. It was his fifth leadoff shot this season and No. 7 for his career.