Nice-Marseille game halted after fan trouble

NICE, France (AP) — A French league match between Nice and Marseille has been suspended after home fans threw projectiles and invaded the field after an opposition player threw a bottle back after being hit. Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the back by a bottle thrown from an area with Nice fans with about 15 minutes remaining in the game. Supporters had earlier been warned against throwing objects by the stadium announcer. Payet threw the bottle back into the crowd which prompted a significant number of Nice fans to rush the field. The referee halted the match with Nice winning 1-0 at the time and sent the players to the locker rooms. It remains to be seen whether it will restart.