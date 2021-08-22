Solano’s pinch-hit, 2-run homer rallies Giants past A’s

ap-national-sports

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Donovan Solano delivered a go-ahead two-run homer on the first pitch he saw from A.J. Puk with two outs in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Oakland Athletics 2-1. The NL West-leading Giants rallied past their Bay Area rivals for a second straight day. Puk couldn’t hold a 1-0 lead after relieving Frankie Montas, who struck out nine over seven scoreless innings in a brilliant duel with Logan Webb. Solano connected after Austin Slater drew a walk. Dominic Leone struck out two in the seventh to get the win.