LEADING OFF: Padres try new pitch, Reds-Brewers, O’s skid

ap-national-sports

By The Associated Press

One day after firing pitching coach Larry Rothschild, the slumping San Diego Padres begin a three-game series Tuesday night against the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers. The 67-year-old Rothschild had been with the Padres for the past two seasons. San Diego has lost nine of 11, falling one game behind Cincinnati for the second NL wild card. Ben Fritz, the team’s bullpen coach, will be the interim pitching coach for the rest of the season. Julio Urías is expected to start for the Dodgers in his return from a bruised calf. Elsewhere, the Yankees go for their 11th straight win and the Reds visit first-place Milwaukee in a matchup between the top two teams in the NL Central.